FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sheriff of Tulare County says he thinks he is interested in running for the seat in Congress soon to be vacated by Central Valley Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy’s sudden announcement last week that he will resign from his position immediately prompted the question of who would take his job. So far, some have given a very clear “no” whereas others have previously said no, then reversed that position.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has not given a definitive yes or no on whether or not he will be a candidate for Congress, but in response to the question Boudreaux says he “taking strong consideration into the possibility of that.”

“I love being the sheriff of Tulare County,” said Boudreaux, “but I also feel that this may be a great opportunity to take advantage of – to take a look to see if that’s something I would like to do.”

Boudreaux says he is putting a lot of thought into the decision, detailing what sort of politician he would be on Capitol Hill.

“I would bring a whole different perspective and that perspective would be law and order. That perspective would be fighting for the victims of this district, fighting for the Central Valley when it comes to victims and the issues facing our open border.”

Boudreaux also states that his experience in law enforcement would be something he would use if he switched his career-path to congressman.

“I could be sitting in Congress with the idea that I’ve investigated cases, I know what evidence it takes, I know when people are lying to me. I don’t know that that’s the best perspective, but I do feel that I bring a positive note and we’ll see what it holds in the next couple of days.”

McCarthy’s resignation is set to take effect by the end of 2023. Candidates vying for his seat have until Dec. 13 to declare their candidacies.