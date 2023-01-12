(KRON) — The new drought map is out for California and there is some good news.

Last week, the drought monitor showed the worst category of drought, “exceptional drought”, being eliminated within the state.

But this week’s drought monitor has even further improvements: Now both exceptional and extreme drought, the two worst categories, have all but been eliminated for the state, said KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

The Bay Area is almost entirely in “moderate” drought with a sliver of “severe” drought in Solano County.

And this development comes ahead of what are typically California’s wettest months of the year, Shrable said.

Southern California has also been tapping into the wetness with the only area not seeing a lot of rain being the deserts around Palm Springs.

Bay Area storm totals from Wednesday:

Kentfield: 2.61″

Mill Valley: 2.61″

Richmond: 1.04″

Oakland: .64″

San Francisco: .94″

Mountain View: .31″

Thursday, the state has a chance to dry out a bit before the rest of the rain returns on Friday, Shrable said. Rain will start to fall Friday mostly in the late morning and get heaviest in mid-afternoon. This next storm will continue on through Monday with a break next Tuesday before one final resurgence on Wednesday.

Winter storms hitting the Sierra will also add feet of snow to the snowpack.

Friday rain total forecast:

Santa Rosa: 1.58″

Novato: 1.31″

Napa: 1.44″

Fairfield: 1.17″

San Rafael: .87″

Concord: .73″

San Francisco: .61″

Oakland: .66″

Pacifica: .63″

Hayward: .67″

Livermore: .61″

Half Moon Bay: .68″

Mountain View: .83″

Fremont: .83″

San Jose: .92″

Ben Lomond: 1.23″

Then, the eight- to 14-day precipitation outlook starting Jan. 19 shows a drier end to January.