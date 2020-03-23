California National Guard partners with food banks

(AP) – The California National Guard partnered with food banks over the weekend to help get food to the most vulnerable.

Food banks have been hit hard by a shortage of volunteers due to the mandatory stay-at-home order caused by the coronavirus.

Members of the 115th Regional Support Group were supplementing food bank staff Saturday to ensure the food bank continues provide food to those in need.

“Our primary mission together is to try to ramp up our operations to support the entire community and help all those affected by COVID-19,” said Sacramento Food Bank CEO Blake Young.

He says their goal is to feed those in the area who are most at risk.

Col. Jesse Miller of the California National Guard says the partnership “just shows the power of what we can do together.”

The new coronavirus, like most respiratory viruses, is spread by droplets from someone’s cough or sneeze. The vast majority of patients recover, most after experiencing mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But sometimes the virus makes its way deep into the lungs to cause pneumonia.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.