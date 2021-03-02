California likely faces a critically dry year, officials say

Assisted by Ramesh Gautam, left and Anthony Burdock right, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State water authorities say California will likely face a critically dry year with much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal. Officials say reservoirs are already showing the impact of winter precipitation well below average.

The state Department of Water Resources’ latest survey from a network of electronic stations found the water content of the overall snowpack was 61% of the historical average for March 2 and 54 percent of the average for April 1, when it is historically at its maximum.

The Sierra snowpack normally supplies about 30% of California’s water.