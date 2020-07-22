California leading 20 states suing the EPA over the authority to stop projects that release pollutants into waterways

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California is leading 20 states suing the EPA over the authority to stop projects that release pollutants into waterways, possibly halting many projects planned by President Donald Trump.

During a visit to the Valley this March, President Trump said, “America is a nation built by farmers who work hard to provide for their families and support their neighbors and draw out God’s abundance from the earth.”

President Trump issued an executive order last year making it more difficult for states to regulate or stop projects like pipelines for certain environmental reasons, a decades-held practice California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says is established in the Clean Water Act. Becerra says, “The EPA arbitrarily rewrote existing law.”

“I am leading a multi-state coalition filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to unlawfully curtail our state’s congressionally authorized role to protect our waters.”

In section 401 of the Clean Water Act, congress authorized states to independently review the water quality impacts of federally permitted projects that result in a discharge and that require a federal license or permit to ensure those projects do not violate state laws. In fact, congress explicitly granted states authority to condition certification of these projects on compliance with our state water quality standards. And quote, ‘any other appropriate requirement of state law.”

It’s Becerra’s fourth lawsuit against Trump this week, and the sixth in the past two weeks.

And although not about agricultural water in particular, Ag will likely share the impact.

Last October, several federal agencies outlined new ways to manage water through the San Joaquin Delta gaining support from both environmental and agricultural interests.

Species like the Delta smelt are made more healthy through the creation of hatcheries and habitat in the delta and real-time fish monitoring allows more pumping with little harm.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says, “This particular lawsuit looks very similar to what we’re currently going through at the local level, here. Our federal project had updated biological opinions put into place by the president earlier this year and they were recently sued upon by the state of California.”

