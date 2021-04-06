California leaders look to fully reopen state on June 15 while still following health measures

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state will fully reopen on June 15, as long as there is enough vaccine supply for those who are 16 and older who want to get one, and as long as hospitalizations remain low and stable.

“This is a big day in terms of the pandemic and the journey we’ve been on,” Newsom said during his announcement in the Bay Area Tuesday.

State leaders said the June 15 date gives Californians time to get a vaccine appointment, get their first and second doses, and be fully vaccinated.

The June 15 date would allow businesses to reopen without state mandated restrictions.

“We’ll be getting rid of the Blueprint as you know it today. That’s on June 15 if we continue the good work,” Newsom said.

However, health measures will still have to be followed and the mask mandate will continue to be in place.

“We’re not anticipating in the short run lifting the mandate,” Newsom said.

And there are certain exceptions. State leaders said on Tuesday that large festivals like Coachella and conferences over 5,000 people will still be prohibited.

State health officials said they will continue to monitor hospitalizations and the variants.

The announcement comes as Tulare County reached the Orange Tier on Tuesday for the first time.

“Our case rates and our positivity rates are at the lowest levels that we’ve seen since toward the beginning of this pandemic,” Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency said.

The state also reached a milestone on Tuesday.

Newsom said more than 20 million doses have now been administered in the state.

In Fresno County, according to county data, more than 480,000 doses have been administered in the county and 37.3% of the county’s 16 and older population is vaccinated with at least one dose.

Dr. Kenny Banh, the director of UCSF Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project, said looking ahead, it’s essential those who are eligible get vaccinated and that they reach those who don’t have easy access to the vaccine.

“Everyone probably knows about April 15 and it opening up to all tiers. But as of right now, even though it’s 50 and up, anyone in the household that has a qualified person in their household basically can come in and get vaccinated,” Banh said.

Banh added that they’re not looking for proof and that the person in line just needs to say that they have a family member who is eligible.

The UCSF Fresno site at Fresno City College is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are needed.

“No cost, no insurance information taken. If you qualify, you should really come in,” Banh said.