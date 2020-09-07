FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend due to high temps

California ISO declares Stage 2 Emergency, power outages expected

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California on September 3, 2020, ahead of a heatwave to arrive September 4 through the Labor Day weekend prompting a statewide flex alert. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a statewide Stage 2 Emergency Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the emergency was declared due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting a strain on the grid and because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to
California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly.

ISO also called a Flex Alert, which is a voluntary call to consumers to conserve electricity, from 3
p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Consumers are urged during those times to set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and turn off unnecessary lights.

