California is giving financial help to give everyone health coverage

FRESNO, California – (KSEE) – Open enrollment began last week and millions more people are eligible…and Covered California is urging everyone to re-evaluate and take advantage of the savings you could be getting.

“We know that three-quarters of the people eligible for financial help, don’t know it–or are wrong about it because they checked two years ago and their circumstances have changed,” Peter V. Lee, Executive Director of Covered California said.

If you made too much money or not enough in the past to qualify, the new law could change that and if you’re already eligible and benefiting–premiums could be lowered.

“In the Central Valley, premiums, instead of going up 6-7 percent, going up a percent or two and for many people, premiums will actually go down,” Lee added.

Starting January 1st, California will become the first state to offer subsidies to middle-income people who did not qualify for the federal tax credits for health coverage through Covered California–the state’s Affordable Care Act insurance exchange.

“What’s new this year is middle-class folks–individuals making more than 50 thousand, a family of 4 making more than a hundred thousand, they can get financial help through state subsidies, ” Lee said.

California restored the law that requires people to have health insurance which is giving the entire individual market a record-low rate increase. The first deadline is December 15th…for more information, go to CoveredCA.com

