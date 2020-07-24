California in a race to bridge digital divide as schools near virtual reopening

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A California Department of Education study reported the state is short 1 million technology education devices.

That includes 700,000 laptops and 300,000 WiFi hotspots, which equates to a cost $500 million.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that counties would have to be off the watch list for at least two weeks in order to open in-person classes. For Fresno County to get there, it would have to have a less than 8% positive rate in cases for two consecutive weeks. Right now, it stands at 10.6%.

Fresno’s Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino said in March the number of students without technology devices was around 40%. It now is at 5%, but there is a push to make sure every child has the technology.

“You know we are all scrambling to find out who doesn’t have a device, who doesn’t have a laptop, and who doesn’t have a hotspot,” said Yovino.

The next problem is the reliability of the connectivity of these devices, especially in rural areas. Districts continue to work with internet providers and are considering to use buses as hot spots.

“You can have all the hotspots in the world,” said Yovino. “But if they cannot connect that is the biggest issue for us.”

Fresno Unified School District has distributed around 40,000 devices. Officials believe they’ll be able to bridge the digital divide.

“We have been fortunate that students have devices,” said Fresno Unified Chief Technology Officer Kurt Madden. “Ones that don’t we provide them with one. We provided over 2,000 hotspots to students.”

Districts continue to work with internet providers and are considering using buses as hot spots. The Fresno Teachers Association has submitted a list of requests instructors would like to see to get back to school.

“If we need to delay the start of the school year in order to make sure everyone is on the same page we would rather do that and not everyone has to go,” said FTA President Manuel Bonilla. “Than start the school year and not have everyone trained and ready to go.”

Online learning is set to start August 17 for Fresno Unified School District.

