California Highway Patrol to provide face masks to truck drivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol announced on Friday, they will distribute 100,000 face masks to truck drivers in California.

“The California Highway Patrol is honored to be a part of the distribution of these protective face

coverings for truck drivers,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “The Department recognizes the essential task these drivers are providing to keep critical goods and supplies available.”

CHP says the masks were supplied by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Officers will distribute the face masks to 17 commercial vehicle enforcement facilities through out the state based truck volume.

Truck drivers will be provided with masks at the front counter of the enforcement facilities and during other contacts by departmental commercial vehicle personnel.

To find the locations of CHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facilities by CHP Division, click here.

