California Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 168

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday near Highway 168 and Madsen Ave.

The CHP said a woman in her 40’s pulled out of a private driveway in the path of a truck and crashed. She was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

