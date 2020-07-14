KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

California Health and Human Services Secretary provides update on the state’s efforts against COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will host a video conference call to provide an update on the state’s efforts to get testing resources to those most in need and the spread of the virus in California.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at noon.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know