California Health and Human Services Secretary provides update on the state’s efforts against COVID-19

SACRAMENTO – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will host a video conference call to provide an update on the state’s efforts to get testing resources to those most in need and the spread of the virus in California.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at noon.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
