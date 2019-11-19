Clarification: California-Oil Well Moratorium story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story Nov. 19 about California Gov. Gavin Newsom issuing a moratorium on permits for wells using high-pressure steam to extract oil, The Associated Press reported that a Chevron well suffered a massive leak, while others that use that method have not had spills. The story should have made clear some wells not owned by Chevron also have had spills.
