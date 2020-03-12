California governor: No large gatherings due to coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit gatherings to 250 people to counter the spread of new coronavirus.
Newsom said California public health officials late Wednesday issued an updated policy saying “non-essential” gatherings such as sporting events, concerts and conferences should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March.
Smaller events can proceed only if organizers can keep people at least six feet apart to avoid transmission of the virus.
The policy does not apply to school classes. Newsom said he recognizes this will harm many businesses but says it also will save lives.
