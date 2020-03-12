California governor: No large gatherings due to coronavirus

FILE – This Oct. 8, 2019 file photo shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom announced Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, that he had vetoed a bill that would have required the staunchly conservative American Independent Party to change its name. Democratic Sen. Tom Umberg, the author of the bill, said the name confused voters into believing they were registering as an independent. But Newsom said the bill could be interpreted as violating the rights of free speech and association guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit gatherings to 250 people to counter the spread of new coronavirus.

Newsom said California public health officials late Wednesday issued an updated policy saying “non-essential” gatherings such as sporting events, concerts and conferences should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March.

Smaller events can proceed only if organizers can keep people at least six feet apart to avoid transmission of the virus.  

The policy does not apply to school classes. Newsom said he recognizes this will harm many businesses but says it also will save lives. 

