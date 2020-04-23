California Governor makes the first modification to stay at home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –For the first time, Governor Gavin Newsom is easing a restriction to the state’s Stay at Home Order.

Effectively immediately, scheduled medical procedures will be allowed in California.

“Those are the surgeries that someone that has heart valve-related issues,” said Newsom. “It is not an emergency but if neglected for months and months it could become an emergency.

Procedures including colonoscopies, heart valve replacements, and tumor removals will be permitted. Cosmetic surgeries will not.

On Wednesday, Newsom also set a goal for the state to test at least 60,000 people each day for COVID-19. Right now, California currently tests an average of 16,000 per day.

“We want to blow past that goal,” said Newsom.

Fresno County currently completes 150 to 250 tests a day. Health experts recommended that the number be 1,500 for the county’s population size.

Newsom said President Trump promised that California will get 100,000 swabs in the next week, and 250,000 the following week.

“If those swabs keep coming and if we get to a level of four or five hundred thousand swabs each week that can help solve the specific supply issue,” said Newsom.

The state announced to help administer tests, there will be 86 new sites statewide specifically designed for underserved communities and farmworkers.

In the city of Fresno, Mayor Lee Brand made plans of his own to assemble a group of local county and city leaders to come up with a plan for a three-phase system. The group will specifically come up with ways to prepare for more changes from the Governor in the coming weeks.

“Those things take time so if sometime in the near future,” said Brand. “If the state makes a change we will be prepared and ready to go.”

