California governor announces two weeks paid leave for food industry workers

KRON4 Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he signed an executive order that will allow two weeks of supplemental paid leave for essential workers in the food industries.

Newsom said the order covers food service employees who have been impacted by the coronavirus, including farmers, packers, deliverers, grocers, cooks, and servers.

Workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, or been exposed to the virus or told they must self-quarantine or isolate because of it, will be able to receive the two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave.

Newsom said he hopes the sick pay will ease workers’ anxiety about having to stay home if they contract the virus.

“We don’t want you going to work if you’re sick,” Newsom said. “We want to make sure that you know that if you’re sick it’s okay to acknowledge it, and it’s okay to let your employer know and still know that you’re going to get a supplemental paycheck for a minimum of two weeks.”

According to Newsom, 69 people died within the last 24 hours in California due to the virus bringing the total up to 890.

