SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democrats in the state Assembly are attempting to remove Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat from Lakewood, from his post, multiple sources confirmed to Inside California Politics Friday.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity did not point to specifics, but said that a series of unnamed issues led to the decision.

Sources said Democrats believe they have enough votes to name Assemblyman Robert Rivas, a Democrat from Hollister, as his replacement.

Rivas confirmed this in a statement Friday. Sources said the action is supported by both progressive and moderate democrats, which have a super majority over the Assembly.

A spokesperson for Rendon said Friday the office did not have information to share.

Lawmakers will need to publicly vote on the change, which could happen Tuesday at the earliest. Lawmakers ended session Friday morning and don’t return to Sacramento until after the holiday weekend.