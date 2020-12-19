California death row inmate dies of natural causes

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A California inmate who had been on death row since the 80s passed away Friday of natural causes, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

James Odle, 71, was sentenced to death in Contra Costa County on Aug. 12, 1983, for the first-degree murders of Rena Aguilar and Pinole Police Officer Floyd “Bernie” Swartz.

Odle was also convicted of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and manufacture/sale/possession of a weapon. He also received enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, being armed with a firearm, and use of a firearm.

Odle was admitted onto California’s death row on Aug. 15, 1983.