California considers timing on easing workers’ virus rules

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bartender wears a mask while working at an outdoor bar amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, at The Grove in Los Angeles. California regulators will shoot for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order. They asked to delay a debate Thursday on how quickly they should drop coronavirus safety rules for employees. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workforce regulators are recommending that the state stick with a July 31 deadline for updating certain employer pandemic safety rules. That differs from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mid-June lifting of mask and physical distancing requirements in most social settings.

Friday’s proposal by regulators has relatively few changes from an earlier plan that drew extensive criticism from business and agricultural groups.

The revised rules will be considered next week by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board.

The timing of the emergency hearing means the new regulations could take effect in mid-June. But several of the proposals affecting masking and physical distancing still include a date six weeks later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com