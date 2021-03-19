California Coastal Commission votes to ban vehicles at Oceano Dunes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE) – In a unanimous vote, the California Coastal Commission voted to phase out all vehicles at Oceano Dunes over the next three years.

Following Thursday’s vote, the commission says the off road vehicle use has been destroying the natural habitat for decades.

“A use that is not lawfully allowed in environmentally sensitive habitat was allowed to proliferate and continue for many decades,” said Steve Padilla, Chair of the California Coastal Commission.

But the Friends of Oceano Dunes, a group that fights regulation of the park, says they may take action.

“Friends of Oceano Dunes is reviewing all possible legal remedies right now,” said group Vice President Jared Macleod.

As of right now, vehicles will not be permitted on the dunes at night. In July 2022, one of the park’s busy entrances on Pier Ave. will be closed off to vehicles.

“We have a constituency that is very attached to this use emotionally and we understand that,” Padilla said. “Numerous natural and coastal resources have been and were continuing to be destroyed.”

Friends of Oceano Dunes feel the impact on the off road industry could be catastrophic. The dunes are located in the only California state park that allows off-roading.

“The California Coastal Commission clearly hasn’t taken into account or has zero regard for how this is going to affect lifelong businesses in the area,” Macleod said.