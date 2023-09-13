(FOX40.COM) — A new study by WalletHub shows that California is among the top 10 “happiest states” in the country when taking into account metrics that include residents’ overall well-being, their work environment and their community and environment.

The study cites that inflation has been a top issue for Americans across the country this year, with more than 75% who live in an area that experienced price increases reporting feeling “very” or “moderately” stressed.

WalletHub says of its analysis, “In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.”

So, where does California rank?

The Golden State placed #7 on the ranking, one of four Western states to crack the top 10, along with Idaho (9), Hawaii (2) and Utah (1).

A mix of states from the East Coast, Midwest and the Plains rounded out the top 10:

1. Utah

2. Hawaii

3. Maryland

4. Minnesota

5. New Jersey

6. Connecticut

7. California

8. Florida

9. Idaho

10. Nebraska

WalletHub says that it compared the 50 states using 30 metrics and their corresponding weights to then determine each state’s weighted average across all of the metrics.

This is how it calculated each state’s overall score, which was then used to create the ranking. The analysis also drew upon findings from other research.

How did California rank in individual metrics?

In the three categories, California ranked as follows:

Emotional and Physical Well-being: 5

Work Environment: 34

Community and Environment: 10

When it comes to the share of adult depression, California was the state with the third lowest.

The Golden State is at the top of the ranking when it comes to income growth, and it is a difference of five times compared to the “worst state,” Alaska.

California finds itself towards the bottom of the ranking when it comes to volunteer rate, in place 48.