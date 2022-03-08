SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is up 10 cents from yesterday, just as the state and nation reach record highs.

California’s average price of $5.44 early Tuesday is the highest ever recorded in the Golden State. The average nationwide price of $4.10 yesterday was also a record.

Gas prices are spiking currently due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine President Joe Biden has announced a ban on Russian oil imports, which could send prices even higher. Already some companies, such as Shell, have announced they won’t buy gas from Russia.

As KRON4 reported on March 4, at least one gas station in the Bay Area (Menlo Park, to be specific) started charging over $6 a gallon. That’s becoming more and more common.

According to AAA, San Francisco’s average price is now $5.59. It’s $5.62 in Marin County, $5.57 in Sonoma and Napa counties, $5.56 in San Mateo County, $5.50 in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $5.48 in Solano County, and $5.47 in Santa Clara County.