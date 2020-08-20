CAL ISO: No power outages expected Wednesday

FILE -A car drives passed a power station in Mill Valley, California as a statewide blackout continues on October, 10, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Independent System Operator (ISO) said consumer conservation efforts had averted rotating power outages, even though energy supplies were tight Wednesday.

California’s record-breaking heatwave has put a strain on the ISO electric system since Friday as air conditioners pushed up electricity demand, according to officials.

No outages for tonight. #ISO appreciates Californians coming together to conserve to avoid power interruptions. #FlexAlert until 9 p.m. #ItWorked https://t.co/NOJe4qS8Rl — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 20, 2020

Based on forecasts for electricity supply CA’s electric grid operator, has confirmed that PG&E will not need to employ rotating power outages today. Thank you for your patience and please continue to conserve energy. https://t.co/TpdKxFFBWN pic.twitter.com/DMBnxRD94V — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 20, 2020

