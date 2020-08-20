FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Wednesday as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

CAL ISO: No power outages expected Wednesday

FILE -A car drives passed a power station in Mill Valley, California as a statewide blackout continues on October, 10, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Independent System Operator (ISO) said consumer conservation efforts had averted rotating power outages, even though energy supplies were tight Wednesday.

California’s record-breaking heatwave has put a strain on the ISO electric system since Friday as air conditioners pushed up electricity demand, according to officials.

