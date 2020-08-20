CAL ISO: No power outages expected Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Independent System Operator (ISO) said consumer conservation efforts had averted rotating power outages, even though energy supplies were tight Wednesday.
California’s record-breaking heatwave has put a strain on the ISO electric system since Friday as air conditioners pushed up electricity demand, according to officials.
