Cal Fire reminds residents to be ready for wildfires as weather warms up

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As California’s hills turn from green to gold, Cal Fire is reaching out to remind residents to get Wildfire Ready.

It’s Wildfire Preparedness Week. Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown says whether state land or your own, preparedness basics are much the same. “Reduce the fuels, grass brush and trees — anything flammable around your home. We require a 100-foot defensible space around your home.”

Last year Cal Fire identified 35 priority projects in the state for reducing wildfire risk. They completed each one. This year, 84 projects.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean removing all the vegetation. A typical fuel reduction project or fuel break is removing all the dead and dying grass and brush on the ground and thinning out the trees and limbing-up the trees. We definitely need some trees there.”

Twelve-thousand acres of state land were treated last year to reduce fuels and risk to communities.

Local projects included stretches of land along Highway 41, Metcalf Gap in Madera County, areas near Mariposa, Ockden and Shaver Lake.

Local projects this year are already underway, “Primarily Auberry-Prather-Shaver Lake area. And we are currently working on those projects right now.”

And Brown says you can do this right now, “Have an emergency plan and an emergency kit so when it’s time to evacuate the area you’ll be ready.”

Cal Fire’s Ready For Wildfire web-based app works on any phone. It has checklists and tips to keep you ready for wildfire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.