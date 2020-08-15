FLEX ALERT /
CAL FIRE Fresno Strike Team heads to assist with Lake Fire

Courtesy of Fresno County Cal Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A CAL FIRE Fresno Strike Team is responding to the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Palmdale.

Fire officials say that the blaze has scorched over 17,000 acres and 5,000 homes remain threatened, with 12% contained.

Structures are threatened and mandatory evacuations are in place. Currently, 1,563 personnel from the Angeles National Forest, LA County, and other cooperating agencies are working together to battle this fire.

The fire was first reported on August 12 and is located near Lake Hughes Road just north of Warm Springs.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Lake Hughes and surrounding areas.

