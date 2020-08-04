Cal Fire Fresno station partners with Discovery Channel

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Discovery Channel is working on a statewide project with Cal Fire for a new show and one of the filming sites is at the Hurley Fire Station in South Fresno.

The Central Valley, Cal Fire station 87 is one of three sites that Discovery Channel film crews are following for eight weeks–the others are at Cal Fire stations in Northern and Southern California.

“Cal Fire definitely has the largest wildland firefighting force in California, but we do a lot of other things than just fight wildfires. It’s really an “all risk” fire department,” said Seth Brown, the battalion chief and PIO for Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire.

“All risk” means wildland fires, structure fires, motor vehicle accidents and all other types of calls firefighters respond to everyday. In California alone, there are more than 800 Cal Fire stations.

“That’s including our local government cooperators and right now in peak fire season, Cal Fire has almost 9,000 firefighters working in Cal Fire for all of you citizens, really, everyday, responding to all different types of calls.”

Discovery Channel film crews were required to go through fire line safety training before heading out to film with the firefighters in order to bring viewers a first-hand look at what it’s like to do one of the most dangerous jobs out there.

“Typically people are glad to see firefighters because we’re there to help, but this is kind of a different view, a different angle for people to see and viewers to see on TV, what it’s like, what we’re looking at, you know.”

The Discovery Channel and Cal Fire are hoping to get the show on air before the end of the year.

