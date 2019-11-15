Breaking News
Cal Fire crews fighting vegetation fire burning near Highway 41 and 49

OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  Cal Fire firefighters said they responded to a vegetation fire burning near Highway 41 and 49 in Oakhurst.

Fire officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire is burning in the river bottom behind the Outback Concrete Company.

Fire officials said the fire is contained and no structures are threatened.

No other information was immediately available.

Fire truck on the way to a fire in Oakhurst.#breakingnews

Posted by A.J. Fox, Chief Meteorologist, KSEE 24 – NBC on Friday, November 15, 2019

