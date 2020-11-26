CA records huge single-day spike in cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California on Wednesday saw the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in months.

In the last 24 hours, the state health department reported 18,350 new cases, as well as 106 deaths, superseding the latest jump reported five days ago.

The total statewide case count comes to 1,144,049, and deaths are now at 18,875.

The average statewide positivity rate is 5.9%.

A majority of the state is in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive for businesses in an effort to contain the virus. The case spikes however, comes about 10 days after rollbacks already went into effect.

California also took action with a curfew for purple tier states, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. As of Wednesday, all but three Bay Area counties are in the purple: San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin are all in red.

However, San Francisco leaders said to expect the city to enter the purple soon.

“It is so tempting to see our loved ones and see our friends, but we simply must stay at home,” said Dr. Grant Colfax on Tuesday, as both local and state leaders attempt to discourage residents from gathering this holiday.

Santa Clara County on a local level saw its highest single-day increase in cases and hospitalizations on Tuesday.