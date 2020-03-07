CA Attorney General stops in Fresno and pushes for total Census participation

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — With U.S. Census forms almost on their way to our mailboxes, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra made a plea for every single person to fill them out.

At his side at a press conference, community organizations say they’re stepping up their community engagement to ensure that happens.

Becerra said we should start seeing forms on March 12. Census data helps determine how much tax dollars will be coming back to our communities to help fund things like infrastructure, schools, and health care.

That alone, Becerra said, should incentivize people to fill out their forms.

“If you don’t send back your census form, you won’t count. Those tax dollars that you paid when you paid your taxes will not come back to your community,” he said.

In the months leading up to this, a large coalition of community organizations has banded together to create a wealth of community engagement events and campaigns. Some are still in development, like a mural block party happening in Calwa on March 28.

Other things are already happening. Cindy Quezada, senior program officer with the Sierra Health Foundation, said songs have been airing on Fresno-based Radio Bilingue. Other events include drag shows and informational skits.

Those parts of these efforts will always wear a blue vest.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows in the 2010 census, Fresno County recorded a population of more than 930,000. The estimated population in 2018 grew to more than 990,000.

There are around 82,000 undocumented immigrants in the county, according to the Migration Policy Institute. To ensure they’re counted, groups like Mi Familia Vota are making a concerted effort to let them know their information from the Census will not be given to agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

“[We’re giving them] a sense of safety, knowing that if they were to participate that their information is confidential,” Josefa Vega, regional coordinator with Mi Familia Vota, said.

The Fresno County Public Library will be making use of its Digibus, driving it to a number of public events to ensure people have a space to fill out Census forms. Also, at nearly all branches, one computer will be solely dedicated to filling out the Census.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.