Fresno, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is providing an option for people that buy or sell items online.

The police department is encouraging people to use their Safe Exchange Zone located in the South parking lot.

Although officers do not actively monitor the transactions, the marked parking spaces are monitored by surveillance cameras 24 hours a day.

***MPD's New Safe Exchange Zone***Buy or sell items on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? In person transactions with… Posted by City of Madera Police Department on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.