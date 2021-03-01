Butter burger? Sonic rolls out sandwich slathered in dairy spread

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Butter and barbecue sauce on a burger? You had me at butter.

Fast-food chain Sonic has introduced a butter-seared Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger to its menus for a limited time.

In addition to a dollop of smoky mesquite butter, the sandwich features a meat patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, two slices of cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and pickles. The ingredients are served on a brioche bun.

If you’re sold on those ingredients, you can grab the new entree for $4.99 during the month of March.

According to the website ChewBoom, you can get the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger for half off through a reward available on Sonic’s website and app.

This month, Sonic also introduced the Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Sundae. They’ll be available at participating locations through May 2.