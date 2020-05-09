Businesses open in Old Town Clovis despite state’s stay at home order

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Various businesses in Old Town Clovis are physically open – despite California’s state order to shelter in place.

“People like to come in,” said Antique Mall Booth Owner Tom Golden. “There were people banging on the doors and calling.”

Businesses including antique, vinyl, and clothing stores decided to go against the governor’s order. There is a potential liability for the businesses if a customer does contract COVID-19, but for some owners, the income is worth the risk.

“We are going to be sanitizing and wiping the counters down every time someone touches something,” said Golden.

Bryce Green from Fresno shopped in Old Town on Friday.

“I think it is great because we have rights,” said Green. “In my opinion, our rights have been infringed on because of the corona.”

Some stores did make customers follow certain guidelines such as walking a certain direction, using hand sanitizer, and staying 6 ft apart while in line.

“It has been 50/50,” said Green. “You see people following what has been passed down. The 6 feet, the masks, gloves and whatnot. You also see people that are not, but that is the American way. They have the right to do what they want.”

Legal Analyst David Mugridge said businesses could face potential liability if a customer contracts Novel Coronavirus and it is tracked back to their store.

“They are having to decide do we stay closed down and kill the economy,” said Mugridge. “Do we open up maybe quicker than we should and end up killing people?”

Revival 23 owner Teresa Priest said her business is only allowing curbside pick up because the store is not ready to take on the risk.

“We want to see what is happening first,” said Priest. “We want to see how this will all playout for the next few days. We also have to limit the number of people that are in the store. And how do we handle the clothes, the fitting rooms, and the returns?

“We can’t just open our doors and just conduct business as usual.”

