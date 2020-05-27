Businesses in River Park reopen their doors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — River Park stores have been closed for weeks, and Tuesday morning many were able to open their doors to customers.

“We are so excited like we have been waiting since the shutdown began to get back to work,” Alyah Hicks, Pum Bum Society manager.

All stores in the area can open again as long as they meet the CDC guidelines. Business owners have put up signs, telling people what their specific guidelines are.

“We are excited and also kind of uncertain as to how it’s going to be we are still on the process of implementing all the social distancing and stuff like that,” said Vincent Cho, owner of Julia.

Most, if not all, are requiring their customers and employees to wear masks. Some will have hand sanitizer available.

“We are an accessory boutique which is kind of a hands on business so we are going to ask people to sanitize their hands before they try on jewelry as well.”

Stores will also be limiting the amount of people allowed inside at a time.

“Only three people are allowed in but you also need to practice social distancing while in here.”

For those that do not feel comfortable going inside the store, most businesses will continue to provide curbside pickup.

