Businesses fear Fresno’s ‘shelter-at-home’ extension will cost them their livelihood

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As the City of Fresno extends the emergency ‘shelter at home’ order from March 31st to April 12, small business owners fear that the extension will come at the expense of their enterprise.

The extension means that all non-essential businesses including hair and nail salons, auto dealership, bars, and many other businesses cannot operate until Easter.

Owner of El Shaddia Maggie Bryan is fearful that her business that took years to build could be gone in the blink of an eye.

“It is a big impact within my family and within my shop,” said Bryan. “My fear is that I am not going to be able to continue with my business.”

In the last week of the shelter in place, Bryan has lost nearly $3,000 – which is around the same amount as her rent.

“It is emotional for me,” said Bryan. “I have been doing nails for 26 years. I have been a business owner for the past 6 years. It is very emotional to see the beginning of the collapse of it.”

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand made the announcement Thursday from the front of his home where he has been working because he is considered at-risk for the virus due to his age.

“I have debated all sides of this argument and it boils down to what is the most important,” said Brand. “And that is to protect as many people as possible.”

Hair artist and Paint Room Salon Owner Stephanie DuBois is preparing for the impact of Brand’s decision.

“If I am not working,” said DuBois. “We don’t make anything. We don’t have any vacation, it is a little worrisome for the future.”

Despite the large finical impact that has costed the salons thousands of dollars, the owners are hopeful they can weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

“We don’t plan on giving up, we plan on working through this,” said DuBois.

“I know that God will continue to guide me in the right direction to keep faith,” said Bryan. “To keep safe and be patient.”

Although the State of California has its own shelter in place order, individual cities need their own in order to classify which businesses are essential and non-essential, the reason why Brand extended the emergency order.

