Yelp to add alert for ‘businesses accused of racist behavior’

Business

by: Liz Jassin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Yelp announced Thursday that it will now flag “Businesses Accused of Racist Behavior”.

The website already sends “General Attention Alerts” when they notice an unusual amount of reviews based on particular incidents.

Now, if businesses are reported for acts of racism, a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior” alert will pop up.

Yelp alert with a red exclamation point and the name “Business Accused of Racist Behavior.”
Yelp

Yelp says they will provide news articles where customers can learn more about the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com