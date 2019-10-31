Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

US worker annual compensation rose 2.8% in third quarter

Business

by: BANI SAPRA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo prospective employees line-up, many for hours, to enter a job fair in Seattle. On Thursday, Oct. 31, the Labor Department reports on wages and benefits for U.S. workers during the July-September quarter. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Annual wages and benefits for U.S. workers continued to rise at a modest pace in the third quarter, even as unemployment stays near a half-century low.

The Labor Department says that growth in pay and benefits for all U.S. workers rose 2.8% in the July-September quarter, compared to the same period in 2018. That’s at a slightly quicker pace than the second quarter’s 2.7% growth.

The report was reflective of the hesitance of employers to step up wages, even in a strong job market.

Compensation ticked up to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 0.7%, from the three-month gain of 0.6% for the second quarter.

Wages and salaries, which make up the bulk of employment costs, rose 0.9% while benefits, covering items such as health insurance and pensions, rose 0.5%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com