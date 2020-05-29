UPS adds peak delivery surcharge amid pandemic

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — The pandemic is forcing UPS to add peak surcharges to certain U.S. domestic packages.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

For instance, customers who have ordered oversized items from Amazon or Best Buy may be paying a premium.

UPS says it is experiencing an unprecedented demand for shipping and higher costs due to COVID-19.

Typically, peak surcharges occur only during busy online holiday shopping periods like Christmas.

This is the first time in the e-commerce era that UPS has been compelled to add surcharges.

The new rates will take effect Sunday.

UPS says the peak surcharges are subject to change and peak periods could be extended or changed.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know