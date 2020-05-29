UPS adds peak delivery surcharge amid pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — The pandemic is forcing UPS to add peak surcharges to certain U.S. domestic packages.

For instance, customers who have ordered oversized items from Amazon or Best Buy may be paying a premium.

UPS says it is experiencing an unprecedented demand for shipping and higher costs due to COVID-19.

Typically, peak surcharges occur only during busy online holiday shopping periods like Christmas.

This is the first time in the e-commerce era that UPS has been compelled to add surcharges.

The new rates will take effect Sunday.

UPS says the peak surcharges are subject to change and peak periods could be extended or changed.

