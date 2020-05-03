Uber to require drivers, riders to wear face masks

Business

(CNN Newsource) — Whether you’re an Uber driver or rider – you’ll need to start wearing a mask.

Executives decided last week that it will require face coverings when using the platform in certain countries, including the United States.

The requirement is expected to be rolled-out in the coming weeks.

Uber says it’s also in the process of developing technology to hold drivers and riders accountable.

The company said it’s trying to get masks to drivers as soon as possible, but that it may take some time because supplies are limited.

