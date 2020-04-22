Target workers plan ‘sickout’ over coronavirus safety concerns

(CNN Newsource) — Target workers are planning a sick-out for May 1.

The organizers say they don’t have enough protection on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target workers want to draw attention to the health risks they face every day.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims the company is more focused on sales than employee health.

The activist group says the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus.

The planned sickout at Target on May 1 also marks International Workers Day or May Day.

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers, but they aren’t required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

