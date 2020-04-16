Starbucks is preparing to reopen cafes as local coronavirus conditions allow

COVID-19 Information

SEATTLE (CNN Newsource) — Starbucks has a plan for re-opening after last month’s coronavirus prompted closures

The company is adopting a “monitor and adapt” strategy to re-open certain cafes.

CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter.

He wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”

Johnson acknowledged the decision is a “human one,” based on complex and ever-shifting information. But field leaders will assess the situation in their areas based on four main factors: “the local status of the public health crisis, guidance from health and government officials, community sentiment and store operational readiness.”

Starbucks started reopening stores in China based on these kinds of factors, Johnson said.

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

Currently, some U.S. locations have shifted to drive-through only.

Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery.

“As was the case in China, [monitor and adapt] means we will gradually expand and shift the customer experiences we enable in our stores,” Johnson added. So some stores will continue as drive-thru only, others will let customers order on the mobile app for contactless pickup and delivery, and still others may reopen for “to-go” orders.

“As we experienced in China, this will be a journey and we are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt in the U.S.,” Johnson said.

He added that 60% of Starbucks’ US stores have a drive-thru, and 80% of orders were already being placed “on-the-go” before the pandemic hit.

