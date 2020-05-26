Shopping centers, restaurants prepare for increase in business as shelter in place restrictions ease

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local restaurants and shopping centers are preparing to see a lot more foot traffic this week after Governor Gavin Newsom allowed business owners to open their doors as long as social distancing guidelines are met.

Business is already booming at BC’s Pizza in Clovis who started dine in seating Monday morning.

“We have been really busy,” said Owner Jenifer King. “We are at full capacity, as far as our limited capacity.”

Fresno County authorized dine-in seating last Thursday. Since then, over 400 restaurants have filled out the required form with the Fresno Health Department for how the business will meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

BC’s Pizza has several protocols in place including closing the salad and alcohol bars, operating at 40% capacity and requiring employees and customers to wear masks.

“I feel very safe,” said Customer Jason Holguin. “I think BC’s is doing what they need to do to keep customers safe. It is a new norm, yes most definitely. It is very different.”

It has been a ghost town River Park Shopping Center for over 2 months due to the shelter in place.

“It is just weird,” said Rocky Mountain Chocolate Co. Employee Rylee Spurgon. “I mean walking out on my break, I go outside and there is no one around. It is just not the same.”

The complex expected to be a lot busier on Tuesday once it is given the green light by the city to open.

Spurgon has already seen an increase in foot traffic since dine-in seating was authorized. She expects it to be even busier this week now that retail is authorized.

“We rely on each other business wise,” said Spurgon.

Local stores and complexes that open must meet CDC guidelines. Businesses prepped by putting out handwashing stations, mask required signs, hand sanitizers, and social distancing mats.

