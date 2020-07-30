Shell profits plunge 82% as pandemic hits energy demand

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA.
Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 global pandemic slashed energy prices and demand. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy prices and demand.

Shell reported that adjusted profit, which excludes one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, dropped to $638 million from $3.46 billion in the same period last year.

Shell took a charge of $16.8 billion amid reduced expectations for energy prices and refining margins, as well as weaker energy demand due to the pandemic. Including this charge, the company reported a net loss of $18.1 billion, compared with net income of $3 billion pounds a year earlier.

CEO Ben van Beurden says the company is facing a “remarkably challenging environment” and focusing on “decisive cash preservation measures’’ to underpin the balance sheet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

