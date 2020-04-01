Savemart, FoodMaxx dedicating special hours for first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Save Mart Supermarket and FoodMaxx stores will start dedicating special shopping hours for first responders as a way thank them for their service during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The dedicated shopping hours will begin Thursday an hour before and an hour after closing everyday.

First responders will need to provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping, this includes law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel.

