Breaking News
Fresno County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 82

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Savemart, FoodMaxx dedicating special hours for first responders

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Save Mart Supermarket and FoodMaxx stores will start dedicating special shopping hours for first responders as a way thank them for their service during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The dedicated shopping hours will begin Thursday an hour before and an hour after closing everyday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

First responders will need to provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping, this includes law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know