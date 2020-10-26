Amid pandemic, Ross opened nearly 40 new stores in October

DUBLIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Ross announced Monday that 39 new stores opened across 17 states in October despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

That includes 30 Ross stores and nine dd’s DISCOUNTS stores.

The company said the new locations complete their store growth plans for fiscal 2020 with the addition of 66 new stores.

“We remain committed to growing our Ross and dd’s footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion into our newer markets. We added a total of 12 stores to our largest markets of California, Texas, and Florida, while opening two stores in Ross’ newest mid-western state, Ohio,” said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development.

