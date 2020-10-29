PETA: Costco won’t sell coconut milk brand accused of using monkey labor

Business

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: PETA Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PETA says Costco will stop selling Chaokoh brand coconut milk after the animal rights organization’s investigators allegedly uncovered monkey exploitation.

According to undercover investigators with PETA Asia, monkey cruelty in Thailand’s coconut industry was widespread — the animals are allegedly chained and forced to pick coconuts which then become popular coconut byproducts such as coconut milk, or coconut oil. PETA Asia provides photos of the caged monkeys here.

A PETA investigator said one farm worker told them it supplied coconuts to Chaokoh.

USA Today obtained a letter sent to PETA from Costco in late September, which said the company stopped purchasing from the brand. Searching “Chaokoh” on costco.com yields no results, as of October 29.

The Chaokoh brand spoke with USA Today regarding the allegations.

“Following the recent news about the use of “monkey labour” in Thailand’s coconut industry, Chaokoh, one of the world’s leaders in coconut milk production, reassures that we do not engage the use of monkey labour in our coconut plantations,” the company said in a statement, according to USA Today.

PETA cites Hawaii, Brazil and Colombia as places that use humane methods when harvesting coconuts.

