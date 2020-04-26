Pet groomers opening up after City of Clovis now considers them essential

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Some pet groomers in Clovis opened back up Saturday after the city announced they are now considered essential businesses.

Nicole Graham owner of Tailwaggers 2 says they have been closed for about a month.

Graham says the business was overwhelmed with phone calls Saturday and are trying their best to keep up with the demand.

“Super glad that we’re essential. We do believe that we should’ve been essential. We’re finding today so many different sores and things under the dogs’ fur, overgrown toenails. I wasn’t positive if we should be, and this is kind of confirming for me,” Graham said.

Graham says she and her partner are self-employed and rely on the income from their small business.

