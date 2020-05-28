Orders for US big-ticket factory goods drop 17.2% in April

Business

by: PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, May 28, the Commerce Department releases its April report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. orders for big-ticket factory goods plunged for the second straight month in April as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 17.2% last month after falling 16.6% in March. Excluding orders for transportation equipment, which can be volatile from month to month, durable goods orders fell 7.4%.

New orders for cars, trucks and auto parts shrank 52.8%.

A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — decreased 5.8% after falling 1.1% in March.

The lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing measures meant to contain COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near standstill across the United States.

Still, last month’s decline in durable goods orders was slightly less than economists had expected.

Separately Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that the economy shrank at a 5% annual pace in the January-March period, worse than initially reported.

Greogry Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said the durable goods report is another sign that the economy will struggle to bounce back.

“Overall, depressed global and domestic demand, broken supply chains, low oil prices, tighter financial conditions, elevated uncertainty and lingering virus fear will prevent a V-shaped recovery’’ in the second half, Daco wrote in a research note. “Still, we anticipate a partial resumption of activity going into (the third quarter) as factories slowly resume operations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.