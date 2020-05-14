Norway’s wealth fund drops big energy, mining firms

Business
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s wealth fund, which wants to become one of the most ethical investors in the world, is dropping its investment in several major mining and fossil fuel companies after they failed to meet its environmental standards. The list also included Germany utility giant and Europe’s largest CO2 emitter RWE.

Norway’s central bank, which is behind the wealth fund, said Wednesday that companies Sasol Ltd, the mining company Glencore PLC, AGL Energy Ltd and Anglo American PLC were out. Its decision was based on new guidelines for coal companies that it adopted last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Limited, will be excluded for causing “unacceptable” amounts of greenhouse gases during production of oil from oil sands.

Vale SA, a Brazilian mining company, had been excluded for contributing to severe environmental damage as a result of repeated dam breaches.

In addition, four companies – Australia-based BHP Group Ltd/BHP Group Plc, Texas-based energy company Vistra Energy Corp, Italian energy company Enel SpA and Germany-based Uniper SE – were put on an observation list.

The shares would have been sold earlier had it not been for the volatility in financial markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said.

The Norwegian oil fund that is one of the world’s largest of its kind, with a stake in more than 9,000 companies, including the likes of Apple, Nestle, Microsoft and Samsung. On average, the fund holds 1.4% of all of the world’s listed companies. About 70% of its holdings are in shares

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.