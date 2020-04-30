Multi-national pump manufacturer announces merger of Salt Lake City plant, headquarters, to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Trillium Flow Technologies, a multi-national manufacturer of engineered valves and pumps used in energy and broader industrial applications, announced Thursday, the merger of their Salt Lake City facility to Fresno.

The company currently employs 137 people in Fresno and the merger is expected to generate over 50 additional jobs in the next five years, according to city spokesman Mark Standriff.

Trillium’s Fresno plant, located in southeast Fresno along Railroad Avenue, manufactures vertical turbine pumps for the water and wastewater, oil and gas, mining, energy and industrial markets, internationally.

The move by Trillium will make Fresno the headquarters of its North American Pump business.

“With this decision, we plan to make a significant investment that will further expand our technical capabilities and allow us to move additional product lines into our already extensive manufacturing complex in Fresno,” said Max Ulloa, General Manager, U.S. Pumps. “We believe that we have the workforce and community support to allow us to grow our business in the immediate future and for years to come.”

Trillium attributed its partnerships with the city of Fresno, the Fresno Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the Fresno Workforce Development Board that made the decision feasible.

The city had been working closely with Trillium on the merger of the pump business for quite some time, according to Lupe Perez, director of the city’s EDC.

Fresno’s mayor was thrilled about Trillium’s decision.

“I am thrilled that Trillium has decided to merge its operations and bring these new jobs to Fresno, especially now during this time of great need for sustainable employment in our city,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. “We look forward to a continued strong relationship with this valued company as they grow their operations and bring more jobs to our community.”

Trillium is headquartered in Houston and in Glasgow, Scotland with over 20 locations around the globe, manufacturing a variety of pumps, valves and actuators serving customers in the power, oil, gas, water, wastewater and general industry sectors.

