Mnuchin: ‘Very close’ to deal on small business relief package

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Lawmakers are working on a new small-business relief package to pump billions of dollars into the economy.

The Department of the Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money last week.

If approved — the additional $300 billion in funding would go toward small business owners struggling financially as stay at home orders continue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects Democrats and Republicans to come together on a proposal Sunday.

“I’m hopeful that we can reach an agreement that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the house can take it up on Tuesday. And Wednesday, we would be back up and running, said Mnuchin. “I’m hopeful. I think we’re very close to a deal today. I’m hopeful that we can get that done.”

Mnuchin says the package could also include $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to improve testing — key issues for Democrats.

